Connable Office Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after acquiring an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $10.27 on Friday, reaching $643.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.85. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.67 and a 1 year high of $644.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.