Connable Office Inc. Purchases 14,497 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 1.1% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 196,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,311,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.60. 2,159,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,359,140. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

