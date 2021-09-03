Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,850 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after acquiring an additional 201,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,663,000 after acquiring an additional 476,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $73.70. 740,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

