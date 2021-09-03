Connable Office Inc. Sells 395 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

