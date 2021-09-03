ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,814,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,335,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

