Contrasting Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fortress Biotech and Aerovate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 206.36%. Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.15%. Given Fortress Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than Aerovate Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortress Biotech and Aerovate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech $45.60 million 7.67 -$46.53 million ($0.65) -5.32 Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aerovate Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortress Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Fortress Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fortress Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fortress Biotech and Aerovate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech -63.05% -15.34% -9.26% Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend. The company was founded on June 28, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

