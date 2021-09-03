Contrasting TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TrueCar alerts:

80.2% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TrueCar and EverQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $278.68 million 1.43 $76.54 million ($0.19) -21.89 EverQuote $346.93 million 1.64 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -47.68

TrueCar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TrueCar and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 3 3 0 2.50 EverQuote 0 0 5 0 3.00

TrueCar presently has a consensus price target of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 39.22%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 121.99%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than TrueCar.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar 30.84% -3.75% -3.12% EverQuote -3.19% -17.08% -9.72%

Risk & Volatility

TrueCar has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.