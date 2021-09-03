Convergence (CONV) One Day Volume Hits $2.42 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Convergence has a market cap of $37.16 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

