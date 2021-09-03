Convex Finance (CVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $145.14 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $145.14 million and $7.22 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $6.79 or 0.00013529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00130824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00155203 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.95 or 0.07800337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,242.94 or 1.00106417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.00816490 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

