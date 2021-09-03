CorionX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $119,201.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. CorionX has a market capitalization of $235,393.12 and $119,201.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00127607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.00796249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046917 BTC.

About CorionX

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,878,398 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

