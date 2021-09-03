Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

