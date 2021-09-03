Corra.Finance (CORA) 1-Day Volume Hits $30,997.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $5.97 or 0.00012032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $30,997.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00143330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00167457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.84 or 0.07828941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,658.85 or 1.00023838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.00804283 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

