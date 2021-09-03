Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 984,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,775 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Corteva worth $43,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.