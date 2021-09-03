Cortex (CTXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.70 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $37.70 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00129082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.00791722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,815,990 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

