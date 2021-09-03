Cortex (CTXC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.13 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $40.15 million and $7.13 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00128846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.96 or 0.00789916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00046544 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,843,915 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

