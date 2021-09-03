COVA Market Capitalization Achieves $819,247.27 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. COVA has a total market capitalization of $819,247.27 and $20,333.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVA has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

