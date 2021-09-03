Covalent (CQT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.47 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $65.08 million and $7.47 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00066636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00139997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00166024 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.61 or 0.07836100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,151.41 or 0.99728498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.79 or 0.00812904 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

