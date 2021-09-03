Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

CVA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Covanta stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -95.62 and a beta of 1.41. Covanta has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,681,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after acquiring an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Covanta by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after acquiring an additional 105,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,255,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 138,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

