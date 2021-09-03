Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Covenant Logistics Group’s earnings. Covenant Logistics Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Covenant Logistics Group.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $23.82. 82,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,538. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.27 million, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 165,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

