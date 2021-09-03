Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 264,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

