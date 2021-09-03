CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.19. CRA International reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $96.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66. CRA International has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $1,283,821.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,540.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in CRA International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 238,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CRA International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

