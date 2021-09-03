Craig Baker Sells 118,432 Shares of PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) Stock

PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) insider Craig Baker sold 118,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.60), for a total transaction of A$100,075.04 ($71,482.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.89, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from PTB Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. PTB Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

PTB Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aviation business in Australia, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs and overhauls Pratt & Whitney PT6A/PT6T, Honeywell TPE331/T53, Bell Drivetrain, and GE M601 and H series turbine engines; provides engine maintenance contracts; and trades in aircraft airframes, turbine engines, and related parts.

