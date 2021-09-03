Creative Planning Acquires 16,897 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $72.00 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

