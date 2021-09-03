Creative Planning Acquires 22,728 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

FHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

