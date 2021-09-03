Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,150 shares of company stock worth $23,779,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.