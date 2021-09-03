Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $788,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $706,000.

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $194.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

