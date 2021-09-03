Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Creative Planning raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 810,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,852,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.15. International Paper has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

