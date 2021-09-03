Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $82.35 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

