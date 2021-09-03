Creative Planning Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after buying an additional 225,784 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,043,000 after buying an additional 90,090 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,825,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,648,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $106.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

