Creative Planning Lowers Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in RH were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH opened at $672.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a twelve month low of $292.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $689.49 and its 200 day moving average is $626.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. raised their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.94.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.