Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $105.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42.

