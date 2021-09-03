Creative Planning Raises Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in HSBC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HSBC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in HSBC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

