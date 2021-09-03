Creative Planning Raises Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF opened at $165.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.39. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $109.31 and a 52-week high of $165.27.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.