Creative Planning Sells 1,759 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX opened at $154.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $159.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.