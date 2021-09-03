Creative Planning Sells 5,156 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $197.91 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $198.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.31 and its 200 day moving average is $166.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

