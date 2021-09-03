Creative Planning Sells 61,019 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,019 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after acquiring an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $149.54 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

