Creative Planning Sells 98,198 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,198 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

