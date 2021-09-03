Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 44,399 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of RRC opened at $16.61 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.