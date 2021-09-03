CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 63.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 65.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $119,022.24 and $280,994.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

