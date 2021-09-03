CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 13,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 5,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 0.23.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.67%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

