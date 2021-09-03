Credits (CS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $134,672.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $134,672.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

