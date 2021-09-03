Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.59. Approximately 3,759,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,386,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.46.

CPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

