CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th.

CRH opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 132.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CRH by 2.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH by 7.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

