Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 46,173 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,281.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,244,454.80.

NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 330,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.48. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $45,576,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

