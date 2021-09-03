Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.74). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

CRNX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. 87,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,165. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $951.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

