CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $127.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.79. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

