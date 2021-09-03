Critical Comparison: B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) vs. Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) and B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Burberry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Burberry Group and B&M European Value Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 1 7 4 0 2.25 B&M European Value Retail 0 7 2 0 2.22

Burberry Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.15, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. B&M European Value Retail has a consensus price target of $31.84, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Burberry Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Burberry Group is more favorable than B&M European Value Retail.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burberry Group and B&M European Value Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.07 billion 3.45 $491.53 million $0.88 29.73 B&M European Value Retail $4.85 billion 1.56 $114.46 million N/A N/A

Burberry Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B&M European Value Retail.

Dividends

Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Burberry Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and B&M European Value Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Burberry Group beats B&M European Value Retail on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores. The Licensing segment channel offers global licenses of fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and European children’s wear. The company was founded by Thomas Burberry in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products. B&M European Value Retail was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

