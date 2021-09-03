Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.6606 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61.

COIHY stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. Croda International has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COIHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

