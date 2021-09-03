Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.36.

Several analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.19. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$6.55 and a twelve month high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.