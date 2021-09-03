Crown Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,740.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Crown has a market cap of $1.92 million and $2,740.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,141.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $716.84 or 0.01429624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.24 or 0.00596790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.00350779 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00036882 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,933,295 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

